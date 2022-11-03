  • Set in a post-pandemic world, the novel stretches as far back as the 16th-century.
  • Khair extrapolates the unpredictability caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to the future, which, in his telling, is filled with the violence of unchecked capitalistic greed.
  • The India of the future is revealed through sprinkled news clippings.
  • The people who count in this world are euphoric with success. In the midst of this euphoric world, Khair places reluctant individuals forced into action.
  • One of the strongest features of this novel is the diversity of the characters’ backgrounds and world views.
  • Struggling with indifference, the characters must decide what it means to be human and question the supposed superiority of the human race.