New books on the shelves

A range of refreshing reads, from South Africa’s slave ship history to Ambedkar up close and personal.

Shurjo’s Clan

Iffat Nawaz

Vintage Books

Rs.599

During the day, young Shurjomukhi’s family is like any other in Dhaka, but at night they switch over to the Unknown world, where the family is joined for dinner by Shurjo’s freedom fighter uncles and her grandmother. Magical realism merges with historicity to show how traumas and memories shape the present.

All These Streets We’ve Known by Heart

Siddharth Dasgupta

‎ Red River

Rs. 349

Siddharth Dasgupta’s third collection of poetry is about addresses and intimacies. Stitching together cityscapes, it traverses the worlds of jazz, blues, and movies, gliding from emotion to reflection to self-irony. Shashi Kapoor, Brigitte Bardot, and Nina Simone appear, as do images from Carver, Proust, and Vikram Seth.

The Boys from Biloxi

John Grisham

Hodder & Stoughton

Rs.699

Rich with history and with a large cast of characters, this is a saga of two sons from immigrant families who grow up as friends, but ultimately find themselves in a knife-edge legal confrontation in which life hangs in the balance. Set in Biloxi, Mississippi, which thrived as a seaside resort but was riven by the machinations of a local mafia.

Bartholomew’s in Love

Anna Emm

Raven Fiction

£10.99

An island guarded by a siren. A cult community determined to keep its secrets. A missing woman, and one man’s search to find her. All these strands make up this suspense novel inspired by an episode from slave ship history of South Africa. Anna Emm is one of South Africa’s most prolific authors.

Babasaheb: My Life with Dr Ambedkar

Savita Ambedkar; translated from the Marathi by Nadeem Khan

Vintage Books

Rs.599

An intimate portrait of one of the greatest figures of the twentieth century, now available in English translation. Savita Ambedkar’s memoir brings alive a wholly different facet to her husband, humanising Ambedkar “as no other book has done yet.”

Chaff and Grain: Guilt, Innocence and the Dilemmas of Justice

Vivek Sood

Bloomsbury

Rs. 799

Delving as it does into the malfunctions of the Indian criminal justice system, and making a case for imperative reforms, this book also deals with some of India’s most controversial criminal cases, such as those of Aarushi Talwar, Jessica Lal, Priyadarshini Mattoo and Nirbhaya.

Cherry Red, Cherry Black: The Story of Coffee in India

Kavery Nambisan

Bloomsbury

Rs.699

When and how did coffee reach India? When did commercial plantations come into being? How did the beverage become so popular? With a storyteller’s flair Kavery Nambisan follows the scent trail of the brown bean right from its origins to its serendipitous entry into India while also the listing the varied and delectable ways of making and drinking this elixir.

Who Moved My Vote? Digging through the Electoral Data of Indian Elections

Yugank Goyal & Arun Kumar Kaushik

Westland

Rs. 499

A granular analysis of data from India’s national and state election results that show how the system creates leakages in the mandates it returns, and why the entire electoral apparatus in the world’s largest democracy needs radical reform.