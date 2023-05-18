New books on the shelves

Fantasy fiction, a map of a Mughal city, a microhistory of the Sultans of Oman, and much more.
Karuppu
Praveena Shivram
Zubaan
Rs.495
Yama has disappeared. His twin Yami, an immortal on Earth, is trying to hold the fort. At the centre of the chaos is one person: Yami’s daughter, Karuppu. The book is presented not as a retelling of myth, but as a re-building of a world facing the “terrible consequences of single-minded devotion.”
Now You See Us
Balli Kaur Jaswal
HarperCollins India
Rs.499
Corazon, Angel, and Donita have come to Singapore as domestic workers. When a Filipina maid is arrested for murdering her female employer, the three women must find out if she, like countless other immigrant women workers in Singapore, was scapegoated for a crime she did not commit.
I Went to See My Father
Kyung-Sook Shin; translated by Anton Hur
Weidenfeld & Nicolson
Rs.599
Soon after losing her daughter, Hon returns to her childhood home in the Korean countryside to care for her father, who is initially withdrawn. The discovery of a chest of letters and conversations with his family and friends help Hon piece together the tumultuous story of his life, and rebuild the bond with her father.
One Night Only
Saumyaa Vohra
Pan
Rs.399
When Rubani’s long-term boyfriend dumps her and moves out, her three best friends take a trip to Goa, where they drink, dance, and karaoke, even as they nurse old wounds, kindle new romances, and discover truths about each other and themselves. A story about female friendship.
Shahjahanabad: Mapping a Mughal City
Swapna Liddle
Roli Books
Rs.2,495
A must-have for anyone interested in cartography and Delhi’s vibrant cultural history, this book reproduces a large-scale map that provides a wealth of information, neighbourhood by neighbourhood, about the walled city of Shahjahanabad as it stood in the mid-19th century.
Sovereigns of the sea: Omani Ambition in the Age of Empire
Seema Alavi
Allen Lane
Rs.999
Seema Alavi employs the “micro history” approach to narrate the fascinating story of the Omani patriarch Sultan Sayyid Said and his four sons, and how they navigated the geopolitics of their time to propel the politics of the Western Indian Ocean and nurture the Omani Sultanate.
Slandering the Sacred: Blasphemy Law and the Shaping of Indian Secularism
J. Barton Scott
Permanent Black
Rs. 795
Slandering the Sacred explores the cultural, intellectual, and legal pre-history of Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code, moving between colonial India and imperial Britain, as well as between secular law and modern religion to open up a larger inquiry into secularism and empire, insult and affect, outrage and free speech.
On the Origin of Time: Stephen Hawking’s Final Theory
Thomas Hertog
Bantam
Rs.799
Why is our universe the way it is? How did everything begin? How might it end? Belgian physicist and cosmologist Thomas Hertog, a close collaborator of the late Stephen Hawking, unravels Hawking’s final theory and shows us the limits of our current understanding of the cosmos even as he shares his insights on the mind of an extraordinary individual.
