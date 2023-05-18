New books on the shelves

Fantasy fiction, a map of a Mughal city, a microhistory of the Sultans of Oman, and much more.

Karuppu

Praveena Shivram

Zubaan

Rs.495

Yama has disappeared. His twin Yami, an immortal on Earth, is trying to hold the fort. At the centre of the chaos is one person: Yami’s daughter, Karuppu. The book is presented not as a retelling of myth, but as a re-building of a world facing the “terrible consequences of single-minded devotion.”

Now You See Us

Balli Kaur Jaswal

HarperCollins India

Rs.499

Corazon, Angel, and Donita have come to Singapore as domestic workers. When a Filipina maid is arrested for murdering her female employer, the three women must find out if she, like countless other immigrant women workers in Singapore, was scapegoated for a crime she did not commit.

I Went to See My Father

Kyung-Sook Shin; translated by Anton Hur

Weidenfeld & Nicolson

Rs.599

Soon after losing her daughter, Hon returns to her childhood home in the Korean countryside to care for her father, who is initially withdrawn. The discovery of a chest of letters and conversations with his family and friends help Hon piece together the tumultuous story of his life, and rebuild the bond with her father.

One Night Only

Saumyaa Vohra

Pan

Rs.399

When Rubani’s long-term boyfriend dumps her and moves out, her three best friends take a trip to Goa, where they drink, dance, and karaoke, even as they nurse old wounds, kindle new romances, and discover truths about each other and themselves. A story about female friendship.

Shahjahanabad: Mapping a Mughal City

Swapna Liddle

Roli Books

Rs.2,495

A must-have for anyone interested in cartography and Delhi’s vibrant cultural history, this book reproduces a large-scale map that provides a wealth of information, neighbourhood by neighbourhood, about the walled city of Shahjahanabad as it stood in the mid-19th century.

Sovereigns of the sea: Omani Ambition in the Age of Empire

Seema Alavi

Allen Lane

Rs.999

Seema Alavi employs the “micro history” approach to narrate the fascinating story of the Omani patriarch Sultan Sayyid Said and his four sons, and how they navigated the geopolitics of their time to propel the politics of the Western Indian Ocean and nurture the Omani Sultanate.

Slandering the Sacred: Blasphemy Law and the Shaping of Indian Secularism

J. Barton Scott

Permanent Black

Rs. 795

Slandering the Sacred explores the cultural, intellectual, and legal pre-history of Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code, moving between colonial India and imperial Britain, as well as between secular law and modern religion to open up a larger inquiry into secularism and empire, insult and affect, outrage and free speech.

On the Origin of Time: Stephen Hawking’s Final Theory

Thomas Hertog

Bantam

Rs.799

Why is our universe the way it is? How did everything begin? How might it end? Belgian physicist and cosmologist Thomas Hertog, a close collaborator of the late Stephen Hawking, unravels Hawking’s final theory and shows us the limits of our current understanding of the cosmos even as he shares his insights on the mind of an extraordinary individual.

