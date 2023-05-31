New books on the shelves

A memoir of five years in captivity, a multi-layered exploration of identity in mythology, and much more.

Exiles

Jane Harper

Macmillan

Rs.750

Kim Gillespie disappears from a busy festival on a warm spring night, leaving behind her baby in the pram. As federal investigator Aaron Falk looks into the case, long-held secrets and resentments begin to come to the fore, secrets that show that Kim’s family and friends are not as close as they seem.

___

The Past is Never Dead

Ujjal Dosanjh

Speaking Tiger

Rs.499

In 1952, Kalu escaped Banjhan Kalan in Punjab for Bedford in the UK, hoping to find a life of dignity that he had been denied because of his caste. But Kalu’s fellow expatriates had brought caste along when they came to the UK, and he is forced to adhere to its degrading rules. Determined not to bend, Kalu fights back.

___

Lost to the World: A Memoir of Faith, Family and Five Years in Terrorist Captivity

Shahbaz Taseer

Penguin

Rs. 599

This is the true story of Pakistani businessman Shahbaz Taseer’s abduction at gunpoint by Taliban-affiliated terrorists, his five years in captivity, and his astonishing escape.

___

Labouring Lives: Industry and Informality in New India

Archana Aggarwal

LeftWord Books

Rs. 275

Combining first-hand accounts from workers in the automobile and readymade garment industries of Delhi, with an examination of policy and law, this book forcefully argues for a shift away from the mainstream view where workers are and markets are the sole determinant of employment, wages and working conditions.

___

Belles-Lettres: Writings of Hijab Imtiaz Ali

Edited and translated by Sascha A. Akhtar

Oxford University Press

Rs. 895

Hijab Imtiaz Ali (1908–1999) was the first female Muslim pilot and one of Pakistan’s most accomplished writers. This translation of her work Adab-e-Zareen (first published in 1936) contains 47 short prose-poems that reveal why she was at the forefront of Urdu modernist literature.

___

Women, Androgynes and Other Mythical Beasts

Wendy Doniger

Speaking Tiger

Rs. 699

Wendy Doniger undertakes, in her inimitable delightful way, a splendid and multi-layered exploration of gender and sexual identities in Hindu, Buddhist and Tantric mythologies.

___

Wish List

Non-fiction

Homelands: The History of a Friendship by Chitra Ramaswamy (Canongate Books)

Empire, Incorporated: The Corporations That Built British Colonialism by Philip J. Stern (Harvard University Press)

Sky Above Kharkiv: Dispatches from the Ukrainian Front by Serhiy Zhadan (Yale University Press)

Quietly Hostile: Essays by Samantha Irby (Vintage)

Fiction/Poetry

Cursed Bread by Sophie Mackintosh (Random House)

My Poems Are Not for Your Ad Campaign by Anuradha Sarma Pujari, translated by Aruni Kashyap (Viking)

The Mysterious Case of the Alperton Angels by Janice Hallett (Viper)

A Suitable Boy: 30th anniversary edition (three-volume box set) by Vikram Seth (Speaking Tiger)