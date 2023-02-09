New books on the shelves

Anthill
Vinoy Thomas; translated by Nandakumar K.
Penguin Random House India
Rs.599
This translation of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award-winning novel, Puttu, is about the people of Perumpadi, a remote village on the Kerala-Karnataka border. While its people have tried to shed the shackles of family, religion and other restraining institutions, they eventually find themselves struggling to conform to the needs of a cultured society.
The Hills Are Burning
Anirban Bhattacharyya
Fingerprint Publishing
Rs.399
Set in the Himalayan town of Kalimpong in West Bengal, the story gives a glimpse of the violent days in the 1980s, when the hills burnt with the demand for a separate State. The then Bengal government tried to squash the movement with force. Ordinary people were caught in the crossfire between the Gorkha National Liberation Front, representing the Gorkhas, and the police.
Andhar Bil
Kalyani Thakur Charal; translated by Asit Biswas
Zubaan
Rs.425
Kalyani Thakur’s novel tells the story of her people, Dalits belonging to the Matua sect, who settled around a local waterbody—Andhar Bil—when they crossed over from Bangladesh to India in 1947 and 1971. The bil or pond stands witness to the immigrants’ struggle as they try to rebuild their lives in a new nation.
A Death in Tokyo
Keigo Higashino
Abacus
Rs.699
Taking us to the heart of Tokyo, and reintroducing charismatic Detective Kyoichiro Kaga, this thriller starts with a man falling dead on the Nihonbashi Bridge. Meanwhile, a young man is injured in a car accident while trying to flee from the police. Found on him is the wallet of the murdered man.
Lata Mangeshkar: A Life in Music
Yatindra Mishra; translated by Ira Pande
Penguin
Rs.799
This definitive biography of India’s most loved playback singer is also a document of sociocultural change from pre-independent India down to the 21st century introducing the readers to Lata Mangeshkar as an intellectual and cultural exponent and providing a rare glimpse into the person behind the revered enigma.
The Mahatma on Celluloid: A Cinematic Biography
Prakash Magdum
HarperCollins India
Rs.599
For a man who watched only two films in his entire life, Gandhi understood the power of cinema and allowed newsreel crews to follow him everywhere. This book unspools the stories behind the newsreels, documentaries and films made on Gandhi by filmmakers from A.K. Chettiar to Richard Attenborough to Rajkumar Hirani to Girish Kasaravalli to map the Mahatma’s enduring tryst with cinema.
Gastronama: The Indian Guide to Eating Right
Kalpish Ratna
Roli Books
Rs.495
The authors of this book believe that the COVID pandemic has been enabled by a bigger, deadlier epidemic caused by faulty food habits. And that there is only one way to restore our bodies to a state of health which assures both energy and immunity—by eating right.
Wild Treasures and Adventures: A Forester’s Diary
Sunayan Sharma
Paper Missile-Niyogi Books
Rs. 395
Sunayan Sharma recounts a series of riveting episodes from his long career as an Indian Forest Service officer, from close encounters with tigers and elephants to daredevilry with timber smugglers and the poachers of Rajasthan to encouraging community participation and awareness.
