New books on the shelves

We Measure the Earth with Our Bodies
Tsering Yangzom Lama
Bloomsbury India
Rs. 599
A meditation on colonisation, displacement and ancestral bonds of Tibetan exiles. When China invades Tibet in the 1950s, Lhamo and her younger sister, Tenkyi, arrive at a refugee camp in Nepal. They survived the dangerous journey across the Himalayas, but their parents did not. Decades later, the sisters are separated, and Tenkyi is living with Lhamo’s daughter in Toronto when the past returns to haunt them.
The Cook
Ajay Chowdhury
Harvill Secker
Rs. 699
Kamil Rahman used to be a detective in Kolkata. Now he’s a cook in London’s East End. Just when he thinks that his crimefighting days are over, a woman he knows is murdered and the police arrest the most convenient suspect. He has to employ his detective skills once more to find the killer.
The Bride
Harimohan Jha, translated by Lalit Kumar
HarperCollins India
Rs. 350
First published in 1930, Harimohan Jha’s Kanyadan is a Maithili classic. Now translated into English, this is the story young, restless Buchia and suave C.C. Mishra, who dreamt of an English-educated, tennis-playing wife but gets one who cannot even recognise the letters of the alphabet. A satire on Indian matchmaking.
The Khandavaprastha Conspiracy
Christopher C. Doyle
Westland Publications
Rs. 499
Combining science fiction and history, Christopher C. Doyle’s third book in “The Mahabharata Quest” series straddles centuries to tell the story of a devastating disease spreading across the globe. Vijay and the Global Task Force, headed by Director Patterson, follow a trail of clues that leads them to a mystery buried deep in the Mahabharata and a chilling conspiracy.
These Seats Are Reserved: Caste, Quotas and the Constitution of India
Abhinav Chandrachud
Penguin
Rs.699
A dispassionate account of the history and making of the reservation policy, this book asks difficult questions about contentious issues such as quotas in government service, the definition of merit, and equality of opportunity.
My Subconsciously Feminist Father
Yashika Singla
Aleph Book Company
Rs. 499
Part memoir and part manifesto, this book’s message is simple: let’s all raise feminist families. Recounting examples from her childhood and young adulthood, Yashica Singla shows by example shows how even the smallest actions undertaken by parents can impact the world they create for their children.
The Ahoms: A Reimagined History
Arup Kumar Dutta
HarperCollins
Rs. 699
This epic retelling seeks to imaginatively acquaint readers with the fascinating saga of the 600-year rule of the Ahom dynasty, replete with tales of war, bravery, brutality, love, loyalty, treachery and treason.
Dead in Banaras: An Ethnography of Funeral Travelling
Ravi Nandan Singh
Oxford University Press
Rs.1,495
An anthropological analysis of death and the dead, this book attempts a significant reworking of the idea of death prevalent in Hinduism.
