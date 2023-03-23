New books on the shelves

Fantasy adventure, speculative fiction, ornithology, personal narratives and much more.

All Stray Dogs Go to Heaven

Krishna Candeth

BluPrint

Rs.695

Philosophical positions are explained through the story of Nitya, who suspects he has “forgotten to live”. He leaves his childhood home to go on a quest where he will encounter ghosts and philosophers, music and theyyams, and calamitous natural disasters. The novel is told from multiple perspectives, and weaves together past and present, dreams and reality.

The Forsaken Wilderness

Vivaan Shah

Simon & Schuster India

Rs.449

Ranibaug is a treacherous peak situated at the bridge between the lesser and greater Himalayas that has never been scaled. Now, a civil engineer decides to accompany Professor Chaturvedi, a mountaineer of some repute, and Shera, a Garhwali ex-guide, on this daunting trek. They pass through impenetrable forests, witness inexplicable sights; their descent into madness is slowly precipitated by the increase in altitude.

The Pledge: Adventures to Sada

Madhulika Liddle and Kannan Iyer

Speaking Tiger

Rs.499

The first book in the Mandala Purana series, The Pledge is a fantasy adventure stretching across time and space. As much a story of evil and intolerance as of love and justice, it is also a compelling exploration of humanity—the depths it can sink to and the heights it can scale.

KaiKa’s Songs

M.A. Modhayan

Penguin India

Rs.599

This work of speculative fiction is inspired by the myths of West Asia. It tells a story of survival, growth, and preserving a tribe through poems and prose. Only five children are left on the sand island ruled by the implacable Sand, which is hungry and enraged. The children must sing to the Sand to keep it calm.

Revelation of Self in Language: Narrative Identity as Emergent in Conversation

Suranjana Barua

Tulika

Rs.600

Through its fine-grained analysis of storytelling within the framework of linguistics and conversation analysis, this book offers insights into why and how we tell our life stories, and how they shape, recreate and even save us from our own traumatic pasts.

The Living Air: The Pleasures of Birds and Birdwatching

Aasheesh Pittie

Indian Pitta-Juggernaut Books

Rs.550

Indian Pitta—India’s first dedicated imprint for bird lovers, conservationists and policymakers—takes wing with this book of essays on birds and birdwatching which promises to make you want to get out and observe your city and surroundings in a whole new light.

Sound and Fury: The Best of Karan Thapar

Karan Thapar

Bloomsbury India

Rs. 799

A sharp selection of interviews by the famed and feared Karan Thapar with the best Indian minds on power, politics, security, economics and culture, from Arundhati Roy to A.P. Shah, Mahua Moitra to Madan B. Lokur, Romila Thapar to Raghuram Rajan.

Banned & Censored: What the British Raj Didn’t Want Us to Read

Devika Sethi

Roli Books

Rs.1,295

Seventy-five years after India’s independence from British rule, here’s a book that close-reads seventy-five texts that the colonial state banned, censored or deemed seditious, including lost gems from the Indian freedom movement by Indians and non-Indians, by people jailed and free, by politicians and intellectuals, revolutionaries and students, and in several Indian languages.