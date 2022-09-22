Books on the shelves

Joyce, Noyontara flowers, and the new normal.

Ulysses: Mahler after Joyce

Nicolas Mahler, translated by Alexander Booth

Seagull Books

Rs.699

Nicolas Mahler gives a graphic twist to Ulysses, creating not just a retelling an independent work almost as inventive as the original. Also a homage to the golden era of the newspaper comic strip.

The Greatest Enemy of Rain

Manu Bhattathiri

Aleph Book Company

Rs.699

The oddball characters in these 14 stories grapple with grave questions of life and death, newfound freedoms, lifelong vendettas, love and longing in Manu Bhattathiri’s inimitable quirky style.

Why There Are No Noyontara Flowers in Agargaon Colony

Shahidul Zahir, translated by V. Ramaswamy

Harper Perennial India

Rs.399

The 10 stories by the Bangladeshi writer take us beyond the rules of language and storytelling by blending folklore, oral storytelling traditions, magic realism with a deep understanding of socio-political realities.

Extinctions

Sharmistha Mohanty

Context

Rs.699

Poet, writer, and translator Sharmistha Mohanty’s new book pushes the boundaries of poetry, moving it towards prose. Mohanty takes her inspiration from the varied pasts of India, especially the most remote, and claims these pasts as contemporary.

First Steps: Citizen Science in Ecology in India

Pankaj Sekhsaria

DST Centre for Policy Research, IIT Delhi & AuthorsUpfront

Rs. 250

Located within the broad fields of science and technology studies and sociology of knowledge, this book engages with the assumptions, conceptualisations, methods and the institutions that constitute citizen science projects in India.

Delhi University: Celebrating 100 Glorious Years

Edited by Hardeep S. Puri

Rupa

Rs.595

An eclectic collection of personal narratives and reflections of some of Delhi University’s most distinguished alumni that celebrate the inimitable essence of DU, its rich history, vibrant student life and its remarkable contribution to society and culture.

Inked in India: Fountain Pens and a Story of Make and Unmake

Bibek Debroy with Sovan Roy

Rupa

Rs.495

This first ever documentation of fountain pen manufacturers in India goes beyond the nostalgia and lost sheen of fountain pens to tackle their economic transition and the impact of policy on local enterprise, and will be of interest to fountain pen aficionados and economic enthusiasts alike.

Negotiating the New Normal: How India Must Grow in a Pandemic-Ridden World

Saurav Jha

Hachette

Rs. 699

A clinical examination of why, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, strong economic recovery in the developed world is more doubtful than ever. This book traces the destinies of the major economic centres of the world even as it suggests what India must do to rise in this grave new world.