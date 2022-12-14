New books on the shelves

An economic history of the 20th century, time travel, crime thrillers, and more.

Barabanki

The Professor, the Pandit and the Policeman

Anuj Tiwari

Rupa Publications

Rs.295

Superintendent of Police Naveen Mishra and his storyteller colleague Sub-Inspector Awasthi are called to investigate the death of a student at the Indian Engineering College, Lucknow. Their investigation uncovers a connection with a crime nexus in the heartland of Uttar Pradesh in this crime thriller.

Happy Endings

Minita Sanghvi

HarperCollins India

Rs.399

Krish is an award-winning lesbian author who is being pursued by Bollywood’s darling Karan Raichand for movie rights to her Booker nominated book. On a 14-hour flight back to India, she gets seated next to Mahi, the woman who broke her heart 10 years ago. Mahi, now Mahek Singh, is India’s #1 actress and Karan’s biggest star.

Before Your Memory Fades

Toshikazu Kawaguchi

Picador

Rs.550

The third novel in the international bestselling “Before the Coffee Gets Cold” series follows four new customers in a café where customers can time-travel. With his signature heart-warming characters and wistful storytelling, Toshikazu Kawaguchi asks the reader: what would you change if you could travel back in time?

The Only Way Out is Death

Varun Gwalani

Saga Fiction

Rs.499

Marking the entry of Saga Fiction (India’s first mobile fiction-reading app) into print publishing, this escape room murder mystery is set in an empty hotel where 12 powerful people are kidnapped and imprisoned. The mastermind of this death game lurks just out of view, watching them closely, making sure they are primed for murder.

Slouching Towards Utopia

An Economic History of the Twentieth Century

J. Bradford DeLong

Basic Books

Rs.999

A grand narrative of the major economic and technological shifts of the 20th century, this book charts the unprecedented explosion of material wealth after 1870 which transformed living standards around the world, freeing humanity from centuries of poverty but which has also left us with unprecedented inequality, global warming, and widespread dissatisfaction with the status quo.

The Vulgarity of Caste

Dalits, Sexuality, and Humanity in Modern India

Shailaja Paik

Navayana

Rs.599

The first social and intellectual history of Tamasha, Maharashtra’s popular folk theatre, which traces how its women practitioners reclaimed manuski (human dignity) and transformed themselves from ashlil (vulgar) to assli (authentic) and manus (human).

A History of India through 75 Objects

Sudeshna Guha

Hachette India

Rs.1,299

Through a curatorial selection of objects from the prehistoric ages through 21st century India, Sudeshna Guha provides a panoramic view of the rich histories of the subcontinent and inspires us to interrogate our own notions of a knowable past and a fixed national history.

Highway to Swades

Rediscovering India’s Superpowers

Bhairavi Jani

HarperCollins India

Rs.699

After two decades and 18,181 kilometres of travelling across the length and breadth of India, Bhairavi Jani maps twelve inherent “civilisational superpowers” shared by all Indians such and explores how these can be called to action for the development of our future as a republic.