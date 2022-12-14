New books on the shelves

Barabanki
The Professor, the Pandit and the Policeman
Anuj Tiwari
Rupa Publications
Rs.295
Superintendent of Police Naveen Mishra and his storyteller colleague Sub-Inspector Awasthi are called to investigate the death of a student at the Indian Engineering College, Lucknow. Their investigation uncovers a connection with a crime nexus in the heartland of Uttar Pradesh in this crime thriller.
Happy Endings
Minita Sanghvi
HarperCollins India
Rs.399
Krish is an award-winning lesbian author who is being pursued by Bollywood’s darling Karan Raichand for movie rights to her Booker nominated book. On a 14-hour flight back to India, she gets seated next to Mahi, the woman who broke her heart 10 years ago. Mahi, now Mahek Singh, is India’s #1 actress and Karan’s biggest star.
Before Your Memory Fades
Toshikazu Kawaguchi
Picador
Rs.550
The third novel in the international bestselling “Before the Coffee Gets Cold” series follows four new customers in a café where customers can time-travel. With his signature heart-warming characters and wistful storytelling, Toshikazu Kawaguchi asks the reader: what would you change if you could travel back in time?
The Only Way Out is Death
Varun Gwalani
Saga Fiction
Rs.499
Marking the entry of Saga Fiction (India’s first mobile fiction-reading app) into print publishing, this escape room murder mystery is set in an empty hotel where 12 powerful people are kidnapped and imprisoned. The mastermind of this death game lurks just out of view, watching them closely, making sure they are primed for murder.
Slouching Towards Utopia
An Economic History of the Twentieth Century
J. Bradford DeLong
Basic Books
Rs.999
A grand narrative of the major economic and technological shifts of the 20th century, this book charts the unprecedented explosion of material wealth after 1870 which transformed living standards around the world, freeing humanity from centuries of poverty but which has also left us with unprecedented inequality, global warming, and widespread dissatisfaction with the status quo.
The Vulgarity of Caste
Dalits, Sexuality, and Humanity in Modern India
Shailaja Paik
Navayana
Rs.599
The first social and intellectual history of Tamasha, Maharashtra’s popular folk theatre, which traces how its women practitioners reclaimed manuski (human dignity) and transformed themselves from ashlil (vulgar) to assli (authentic) and manus (human).
A History of India through 75 Objects
Sudeshna Guha
Hachette India
Rs.1,299
Through a curatorial selection of objects from the prehistoric ages through 21st century India, Sudeshna Guha provides a panoramic view of the rich histories of the subcontinent and inspires us to interrogate our own notions of a knowable past and a fixed national history.
Highway to Swades
Rediscovering India’s Superpowers
Bhairavi Jani
HarperCollins India
Rs.699
After two decades and 18,181 kilometres of travelling across the length and breadth of India, Bhairavi Jani maps twelve inherent “civilisational superpowers” shared by all Indians such and explores how these can be called to action for the development of our future as a republic.
