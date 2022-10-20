New books on the shelves

A family as a microcosm of modern-day India, chronicle of a Tamil encyclopaedia, and more.

No Way In

Udayan Mukerjee

Bloomsbury India

Rs.799

Set in the summer of the 2014 national election, this is the story of Sabita, a cook from Assam, who stays in a room of the South Kolkata mansion owned by the prosperous Banerjees. Once communal tensions bubble up, the household shows its true face as a microcosm of modern-day India with all its destructive divisions.

A Beautiful Decay

Karan Madhok

Aleph Book Company

Rs.699

Vishnu, a 21-year-old Indian student, is murdered in a hate crime in Washington D.C. At the moment of his death, as Vishnu traces the sequence of events that led to his murder, we are presented with a picture of the hate and violence running rife in two continents.

Fairy Tale

Stephen King

Hachette India

Rs.999

A 17-year-old boy, Charlie Reade, inherits the keys to a parallel world where good is pitted against overwhelming evil. Charlie and his dog must lead the battle to save their world and ours.

The Hunter of Lalbazar

Suhit Sen

Speaking Tiger

Rs.499

The elite investigation unit of the Calcutta Police headed by Tanya Samanta investigates a series of horrific crimes in the city. As the chase for the criminal heats up, Tanya and her team are pushed to the limit and made to confront the sinister forces within their own ranks.

The Brief History of a Very Big Book

The Making of the Tamil Encyclopaedia

A.R. Venkatachalapathy

Permanent Black

Rs.595

The story of how, inspired by the Encyclopaedia Britannica, an intrepid band of Tamil intellectuals undertook the project of compiling the Kalaikkalanjiyam 75 years ago. A story of lofty ideals and financial scandals, bruised egos and ideological conflicts reveals a fascinating world of cultural enterprise, political struggle, and regional nationalism.

The Journey of Hindi Language Journalism in India

From Raj to Swaraj and Beyond

Mrinal Pande

Orient BlackSwan

Veteran journalist Mrinal Pande’s engaging account of the history of Hindi-language journalism in India, right from its nationalist origins in the colonial era down to the post-Emergency 1980s when an inclusive Hindi, propped up by regional dialects, became the best vehicle for furthering Indian democracy.

In Search of the Divine

Living Histories of Sufism in India

Rana Safvi

Hachette

Rs.599

A deep delve into the roots of Sufism, the mystical and inclusive dimension of Islam with its emphasis on ihsan (perfection), iman (faith) and akhlaq (ethics), to understand its profound influence on Indian art, music and architecture and also why it could offer hope for the future.

The Anglo-Indians

A Portrait of a Community

Barry O’Brien

Aleph Book Company

Rs.999

The social, cultural, and political history one of India’s most remarkable and enigmatic communities. Popular stereotypes and romanticised notions aside, who really are the Anglo-Indians, and what is this community all about?