  • The novel is chilling and funny at the same time if you like gallows humour.
  • What also lends to the laughs is a sense of happenings as scenes in an absurd play.
  • The laughter becomes laughter in the dark in the blink of an eye, reminding us that the existential anguish that gives rise to the realisation of life’s absurdity is, after all, deeply political.
  • The denouement of The Bellboy leaves you gasping.
  • The story is strewn with minute attention to details.