  • Seeking History Through Her Source is a collection of eight essays written by emerging young scholars and edited byAloka Parasher Sen.
  • This book presents a broad and inclusive variety of historical sources from narrative literature (in Sanskrit, Tamil, and Prakrit) to epigraphs, coins, and art remains.
  • The essays have been divided into two sections: one on literature called “Perceiving the Past” and one on material sources called “Producing the Past”.
  • The essays display tight prose, clear argumentation, and a close attention to detail.
  • The primary theoretical contribution of this book is the shift in valuation that it urges from the classical to the commonplace, from the mainstream to the localised, or from the “singular voice of history to one that is multivocal”.