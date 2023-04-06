Prem Sir’s grave

An extract from Fruits of the Barren Tree by Lekhnath Chhetri, translated from Nepali by Anurag Basnet.

Darjeeling-based writer, poet, journalist, and social activist Lekhnath Chhetri’s novel Phoolange was shortlisted for Madan Puraskar, Nepal’s most prestigious literary award, in 2021. In India, the shortlisting of Chuden Kabimo’s translated Nepali novel, Song of the Soil , for the JCB Prize in 2022 created a buzz around Nepali literature in translation. Like Song of the Soil , Fruits of the Barren Tree too is set in the backdrop of the violent Gorkhaland agitation of the 1980s, which ravaged the already difficult lives of the people in Darjeeling and its surrounding areas in north Bengal.

However, Fruits of the Barren Tree has an entirely different tenor, which suddenly shifts from being light-hearted to grim as the agitation spreads through the villages, leaving the common people baffled but sweeping them along. As in all such movements, friends turn into enemies overnight while nobody really understands what they are fighting for. Brotherhood gets lost in the elusive quest for statehood.

Revolving around the lives of people in a small village near Darjeeling, including the village shaman and his wife, their son who is an unrepentant thief, and a former army man turned militia commander who ensures every villager obeys his diktats, the novel is vividly narrated, with a groundedness that would remind one of realist classics.

Lekhnath Chhetri’s last published work was the Nepali translation of The Free Voice by Ravish Kumar. Anurag Basnet is an editor and translator based in Gangtok, Sikkim.

The following extract is from the chapter, “Pieces of meat”, where one village loots another under the Gorkha leader Chhyatar’s command: both looters and the looted remain quite clueless about the purpose of the raid.

The next day, those who had set off from Relling in a procession for the village of Bhirgaon before the clock struck 9, returned via Bihibare. No one was empty-handed.

One person carried utensils. Another, a live rooster. Someone’s doko was filled with blankets and quilts. There were those carrying bundles of clothes—they looked like merchants. Still others were leading cows, buffaloes, sheep and goats.

There were even those in the crowd who were carrying everything from heaps of utensils to women’s underwear.

No one had disobeyed Chhyatar’s order. In compliance, each one who had crossed the Kalikhola into Bhirgaon had returned with something or other in hand.

To those standing on the large boulder in Kholangetaar, on the bank of the Kalikhola, the procession looked like a village migrating with all its possessions.

What does it feel like to be punished for a crime one hasn’t committed?

That was the sorrow that had befallen Bhirgaon village as it lay wreathed in smoke. Nothing of use remained in the houses. Not even the money and goods people had set aside for a rainy day. The only things that remained that were of any use were rapidly beating hearts and breaths that whooshed in and out of the lungs at great speed. There were clenched fists.

Some rage. And many sobs.

Of all the inhabitants of the village, only the trees remained stoic. All the men and women stood on the margins of their fields, wailing loudly, looking at the procession exiting their village. Flames licked the crops that stood in the fields ready to be harvested. It was not just their belongings that were looted; some had had their houses burned down, others their cowsheds. A few valiant dogs were turned towards the procession that had already crossed the river and were barking furiously.

The smoke curling up towards the sky bore the stench of the charred heart of the village.

The storm, which had lasted two hours, had pushed the village back fifty years, to the point when it was first settled.

The procession stopped on the banks of the Kalikhola.

A commotion went up. ‘The culprit has been caught!’

Four young men dragged the half-dead body of a man to the riverbank. His clothes were torn. His spectacles were askew and his eyes were wet with tears. Blood dripped from his lips. One end of the rope tied around his neck was in Chhyatar’s hand.

‘ Appui! It’s Prem Sir!’ The spectators’ eyes widened and became as big as eggs.

Prem Sir used to teach at the village primary school. Apart from teaching, there was precious little he knew or was interested in. No one had ever seen him in gambling houses or in raksi dens. No one had ever seen him carry a party flag and shout slogans.

His name may have been Prem—love—but Prem Sir was unmarried. Yet Prem Sir, who had never fallen in love, spread love among all.

Some said it was easier to find a nugget of gold on the banks of the Kalikhola than to find someone who bore ill-will towards Prem Sir. Others said that one must scour the whole world to find one like him.

~

The previous day, some strangers had come to Bhirgaon village and climbed up to the upper reaches, where they started to rapidly fell the pine trees in the forest there. Prem Sir confronted them along with a few other men from the village and said, ‘Please don’t cut down these trees, they are the village’s property. This destruction will harm us, not the government. We support the movement but not vandalism. Whatever harm you want to do, do it in your own village.’

This was the accusation against Prem Sir—he had stopped those strangers from doing as they pleased.

Those strangers had left with their implements, leaving the fallen trees just as they were, and weren’t seen again. The information that the tree-fellers had been stopped reached the ears of Chhyatar, who was supervising the arms training in the fallows of Bihibare.

‘Why are those bastards of Bhirgaon acting smart?’ Chhyatar paused for a long time and thundered. ‘These rivers are ours; these trees are ours. Who is the owner of all this greenery? Shouldn’t we show the government who is the boss? This is our place; this is our property; and we don’t get to use what’s ours? The trees will grow back. What we need is a land we can call our own.’

Having said all this, he added, ‘We must teach a lesson to those smartasses from Bhirgaon who dare to oppose the movement.’

Prem Sir felt greater despair at the living death that his uprightness had inflicted upon the village than at his own demise, which had arrived without warning and was standing before him.

The severed head of a goat fell to the ground at one end of the riverbank; at the other, Prem Sir stuck the spade into the earth and, wailing, began to dig himself a grave.

It took about two hours to prepare the feast—and dig the grave.

‘The first portions of the day are for this one. It is because of him that we are feasting on this riverbank today.’ Loud laughter broke out.

They forced the first two pieces of mutton into Prem Sir’s mouth. Then they ate. And quenched their thirst with raksi. At that time, Prem Sir was standing inside the hole that he had dug himself, waiting for death.

He didn’t have to wait long. The men used the earth he had dug out to bury him even as he stood in place. The earth reached up to his neck. Prem Sir cried. Shouted. Begged. Nothing he said had any effect.

Finally, Ashok Magar stepped forward with a hoe. When he hit Prem Sir hard on the head with its base, the two pieces of mutton he hadn’t been able to swallow shot out of his mouth and hit a smooth rock some distance away. Then his life breath, stuck inside his throat, slipped out and flew off to settle on the branch of a fig tree a short way away.

Fruits of the Barren Tree releases on April 17, 2023, under the Vintage imprint of Penguin Random House India.