  • Although radically different in tone, style, craft, and sensibility, Manik Bandyopadhyay and Manindra Gupta share the serious novelist’s deep interest in human affairs as played out in the world.
  • Manik Bandyopadhyay’s Putul Nacher Itikatha, translated as The Puppet’s Tale (2022), is a modern Bengali classic.
  • Manindra Gupta’s Pebblemonkey, on the other hand, is a magic realist novella, much more modest in scope but nevertheless offering a similar indictment against the human tendency, in this instance, to invade and manipulate the natural world.
  • For all its intellectual acrobatics, Pebblemonkey cannot match the sheer power of Manik Bandyopadhyay’s simple realism.
  • The translations of both books leave much to be desired.