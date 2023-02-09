Read Premium Articles -

West Bengal’s Kenduli comes alive during the annual Baul Mela

Published : Feb 09, 2023 18:54 IST

The fair is organised every year between January 13 and 15 in the honour of Sanskrit poet Jayadeva.

Kenduli in West Bengal’s Birbhum district is believed to be the birthplace of Jayadeva, who composed the Sanskrit poem “Gita Govinda”. Every year, a fair is organised in Kenduli in Jayadeva’s honour from January 13 to January 15.

The love for the “baul” way of life brings back many to the annual celebration. | Video Credit: Script: Anusua Mukherjee; Voice: Aditi Sengupta, Visuals: Ashoke N Dey; Editing by Razal Pareed & Produced by Jinoy Jose P.

