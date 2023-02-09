Kenduli in West Bengal’s Birbhum district is believed to be the birthplace of Jayadeva, who composed the Sanskrit poem “Gita Govinda”. Every year, a fair is organised in Kenduli in Jayadeva’s honour from January 13 to January 15.
Culture
West Bengal’s Kenduli comes alive during the annual Baul Mela
Published : Feb 09, 2023 18:54 IST
The fair is organised every year between January 13 and 15 in the honour of Sanskrit poet Jayadeva.
