Newsletters  |  Buy Print
Sections
Features
Essentials
Print Edition
Rahul cover.jpg
Current IssuePast Issues

Video | Kochi Muziris Biennale: Fifth edition wows visitors

WATCH:
A short tour of what has become one of the most unusual and significant art exhibitions in Asia certainly but also across the world. | Video Credit: Frontline News Desk

The Biennale featured the works of over 90 artists from across the globe.

Published : Apr 07, 2023 13:20 IST - 0 MINS READ

Frontline News Desk
At the Kochi Muziris Biennale.

At the Kochi Muziris Biennale.

A short tour of the fifth edition of the Kochi Muziris Biennale, an event which has become one of the most unusual and significant art exhibitions in Asia certainly but also across the world.

Rahul cover.jpg
Read the Latest Issue
Erosion of Democracy — The Lede

Rahul Gandhi disqualification: It’s more about India’s democratic journey

Nissim Mannathukkaren
FL21 EN pix.png
Erosion of Democracy

Editor’s Note: Removing Rahul Gandhi from Parliament is undemocratic

Vaishna Roy
+ SEE all Stories

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment