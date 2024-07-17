Published : Jul 17, 2024 18:16 IST - 8 MINS READ

“Stay curious!” is the tagline slogan that comes at the end of all posts by Paperclip a digital media house dedicated to storytelling run by a team of seven operating out of multiple locations, from Chicago to Kolkata. It describes itself thus on its website: “Through captivating storytelling, Paperclip aims to inform, engage and empower an inspired audience and deepen their awareness of India’s diverse social, cultural and democratic fabric. In the age of yellow journalism and fabricated content, Paperclip aims to become India’s most authentic and exciting storytelling medium.” Going by the number of followers it has on social media—78K+ on X, 35K+ on Instagram, as I write—it appears to be on its way to achieving this aim. Paperclip’s posts, packaged with visuals, audio, and text, are attractive and authentic. They scotch the supposition that the truth is boring.

According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2024, India stands top in the list of countries threatened by misinformation and disinformation. It is in this context that entities like Paperclip that try to challenge falsehoods become important. As Indranath Mukherjee, who handles Paperclip’s communication, engagement and marketing initiatives, says: “In the face of the ever-increasing spread of misinformation on social media, we wanted to play our part in setting the record straight, present facts without colouring them with subversive agenda, and let our readers/followers infer and form their own opinion.”

Also Read | India’s heritage influencers: Unearthing stories, archiving the past

Their posts have been on a wide range of topics, ranging from Jawaharlal Nehru, Rabindranath Tagore, and Winston Churchill to Amar Singh Chamkila, Binaca Geetmala, Singer sewing machines, Boroline, Electral, and Tintin. They usually start each such thread with an intriguing query: Why does Churchill owe Rs.13 to a Bengaluru club? Why does Brazil have a school named after Tagore? What is Tipu Sultan’s sword made of? Sometimes, there are nested stories within stories, with each topic flagging off separate trains of related narratives. In the Tipu Sultan post, for example, there are references to the revolt of 1857, to a Walter Scott novel, to the 17th century Italian traveller Niccolao Manucci, and to Alexander the Great.

Topical posts

The stories are not just historical trivia but also have a connection to present-day realities. Take the story of the 1922 protest in the town of Chauri Chaura (now in Uttar Pradesh). When peasants from small towns and villages in the region had led a peaceful demonstration to voice their support for Mahatma Gandhi’s non-cooperation movement, they had been beaten up, restrained, and jailed by the local police force led by Gupteshwar Singh, a tyrannical daroga (inspector). In protest, people marched against the police on the streets of Chauri Chaura under the aegis of the retired soldier Bhagwan Ahir and Nazar Ali on a chilly February morning of 1922. Nazar Ali was the local wrestling champion who had set up an akhada (wrestling arena) to train villagers. In Nazar Ali’s renowned akhada, Hindus and Muslims trained together to combat a common enemy: the British and their Indian satraps. Reading the post in today’s polarised India makes one connect many dots.

Finding stories that are timely and relevant involves a lot of research. How do they go about it? Mukherjee says: “Our primary source of research is accumulated knowledge within the team, the continuous reading of books/magazines/journals (both offline and online), as well as audio-visual content and, of course, insights from our extensive travel experiences and conversations with diverse individuals. This helps us discover interesting snippets and themes which we develop further. But we do not lay claim to the ownership of stories. The utmost credit belongs to historians and researchers who meticulously document this knowledge. Our role is that of storytellers, translating vast amounts of information into accessible narratives for the masses in our signature, creative manner. Therefore, we prioritise citing our sources diligently, as they serve as the foundation of our storytelling, guiding interested readers to explore these sources further.”

Paperclip’s posts also hit home because they are topical. For instance, during the recent Lok Sabha election, they came up with the story behind the Hindi phrase, Aaya Ram Gaya Ram (“Ram has come, Ram has gone”), which popularly refers to turncoats, who can be found in plenty in voting season. Mukherjee said: “Usually, for our threads on X or our posts on Instagram, we rely on thorough secondary research. For the featured articles on our website or for commissioned work, we reach out and talk to people relevant to the story. For instance, in an original feature story we did to document the Eden Garden Disaster of August 16, 1980, we interviewed numerous eyewitnesses for first-hand accounts.” This worked out into a chilling reconstruction of the mêlée that broke out during a football match of the rival clubs Mohun Bagan and East Bengal at the iconic sports stadium in Kolkata. It left 16 dead and countless injured. The story on Paperclip’s website is a detailed account that traces the past and present of the famous Bengali football obsession.

Posts on football and Bengali culture

Football and Bengali culture are two clearly discernible threads in many posts. Paperclip’s all-Bengali core team, in fact, consists of friends who were brought together “by a shared love for football and storytelling”. That common passion led to the creation of Goalden Times, a blog that combined football stories with human interest angles. It was the predecessor to Paperclip, which was formally launched on August 15, 2021. As of now, the team has seven members: Indranath Mukherjee, Srinwantu Dey, and Trinanjan Chakraborty take care of the primary functions; Priyadarshini Basu and Saumyajit Ray edit and proofread all the content; and Abhinaba Maitra and Subhajit Sengupta handle the bulk of the research work. All of them hold day jobs, but they dream of a day in the near future when Paperclip can become their full-time occupation.

Paperclip’s outreach is certainly increasing with its eye-catching Insta stories, video content, and the podcast series Long Story Short. Mukherjee says: “Our stories frequently circulate on platforms like WhatsApp and are often picked up by mainstream media. We believe such extraordinary true narratives will come to the forefront, overshadowing the fabricated content that is increasingly capturing space.”

Also Read | The nostalgia of the rooftop

One of their outstanding stories was about Hamida Banu, a Muslim woman who made a significant impact on India’s wrestling scene in the 1940s and 1950s. Several media outlets, including the BBC, picked up the story. According to the BBC report, she is said to have challenged male wrestlers in 1954 by saying: “Beat me in a bout and I will marry you.”

The Paperclip team had decided to do the story after stumbling upon Banu’s blurry image in newspaper archives. They pieced together fragments of her life from newspaper articles and a visit to one of her relatives in Mumbai. Paperclip specialises in such stories: chronicling individual lives and events that may not have been recorded in detail or may have slipped from public memory. And readers, in turn, seem to have an appetite for such anecdotes from the past: Paperclip’s thread on the pankha pullers of colonial times had nearly two million hits.

True to fact

If Paperclip is committed to a factual retelling of history, how does it ensure that the stories are indeed true to fact, given the pressure on time? Mukherjee says, “While timing is certainly paramount, ensuring that the stories are authentic and 100% fact-checked is more important. We make sure the sources we cite are credible. We also check multiple source materials to ensure reliability.... Despite this, there have been a few instances of factual errors, especially in our early days. We have always owned up to those errors or mistakes and immediately published a corrigendum across platforms.”

Of course, igniting debate is a mark of the stories’ success: to discuss means to further thrash out the facts and so advance the cause of knowledge. Indeed, Paperclip’s posts carry the hallmark of the “argumentative Indian” who is willing to endlessly debate topics over chai rather than swallow information passively. The trait of arguing—which, in its noblest form, takes the form of intellectual debate and at its lowest, gossip—can also be considered a peculiarly Bengali passion. And some of Paperclip’s posts do have a distinctly Bengali flavour: there is a lot on Netaji, Durga Puja, Satyajit Ray, and on State passions like rum and Coke, phuchka (a Bengali snack), or Tintin. But they seem to touch a chord. A post tracing the connection between the Belgian boy detective and Kolkata’s twin city, Chandannagar, went viral, with Bengalis super chuffed to have their generational friendship with Tintin reconfirmed. More importantly, Paperclip’s posts gesture to a liberal, multicultural, multilinguistic idea of India and push back against parochialism.

While such intimate, heart-to-heart stories help forge a relationship with readers, Paperclip is also an example of the unique ways in which storytelling, chronicling, and history writing are evolving for the digital generation. Mukherjee says: “Community engagement for us is not just about numbers but about fostering a deep connection with our audience. We cherish the engagements with our readers, who contribute fascinating anecdotes, personal experiences, and diverse perspectives, enriching the narratives. Community is at the heart of everything we do.”