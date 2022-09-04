JCB Prize for Literature Longlist announced

The 2022 longlist, which includes six translations, features stories from Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Kalimpong, Punjab, Kolkata, and Kerala.

The 2022 JCB Prize for Literature Longlist has been announced. The list of 10 novels selected features six translations, with Urdu and Nepali translations making an appearance for the first time, according to a release on September 3.

The longlisted titles are:

Rohzin by Rahman Abbas, translated from the Urdu by Sabika Abbas Naqvi (Vintage Books, 2022)

Imaan by Manoranjan Byapari, translated from the Bengali by Arunava Sinha (EKA, 2021)

Escaping the Land by Mamang Dai (Speaking Tiger, 2021)

Paradise of Food by Khalid Jawed, translated from the Urdu by Baran Farooqi (Juggernaut, 2022)

Song of the Soil by Chuden Kabimo, translated from the Nepali by Ajit Baral (Rachna Books, 2021)

Spirit Nights by Easterine Kire (Simon & Schuster, 2022)

Crimson Spring by Navtej Sarna (Aleph Book Company, 2022)

The Odd Book of Baby Names by Anees Salim (Penguin Hamish Hamilton, 2021)

Tomb of Sand by Geetanjali Shree, translated from the Hindi by Daisy Rockwell (Penguin Random House India, 2022)

Valli by Sheela Tomy, translated from the Malayalam by Jayasree Kalathil (Harper Perennial, 2022)

The longlist was selected by a panel of five judges: A.S. Panneerselvan, journalist and editor; Amitabha Bagchi, author; Rakhee Balaram, author and academician; Dr J. Devika, translator, historian and academician; and Janice Pariat, author.

The prize, which recognises and rewards contemporary Indian fiction, is in its fifth year. The jury will announce the shortlist of five titles in October and the winner of the Rs.25-lakh JCB Prize for Literature will be announced on November 19.

The longlist was chosen from a vast range of submissions by writers from 16 states writing in eight languages including English, published between August 1, 2021, and July 31, 2022.

The prize is funded by JCB, the global construction equipment manufacturer, and administered by the JCB Literature Foundation.