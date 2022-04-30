Syncretic harmony in Bidar

Devotees inside the tomb of Ahmed Shah ‘Wali’ Bahmani who visit the tomb during the urs (death anniversary) of the king.
A female devotee prostrates herself before the portal of the tomb of Ahmed Shah ‘Wali’ Bahmani.
Devotees outside the tomb of Ahmed Shah ‘Wali’ Bahmani.
outside the tomb, a carnival-like atmosphere.
A view of the funerary complex of Ashtoor from the Lingayat encampment. The piles of clothes in the open ground signify spots reserved by occupants who camp overnight at the site.
Devotees outside the tomb of Ahmed Shah ‘Wali’ Bahmani.
the tomb in foreground is of the saint-king. The tomb in the background is that of his son and successor, Alauddin Ahmed Shah (r. 1436-1458 C.E.).
Drummers outside the tomb of Ahmed Shah ‘Wali’ Bahmani (r. 1422-1436 C. E) during the urs (death anniversary) of the king who is considered to be a saint and is worshipped by both Hindus and Muslims.
The grounds opposite the funerary complex of Ashtoor are converted into an amusement park during the urs (death anniversary) of Ahmed Shah ‘Wali’ Bahmani .
For most part of the year, the site of Ashtoor is tranquil and visitors can be seen admiring the majestic tomb of Ahmed Shah ‘Wali’ Bahmani (r. 1422-1436 C.E,),
In the funerary complex of Ashtoor, Alauddin Humayun Shah’s (r. 1458-1461 C.E.) sepulchre is particularly evocative as it has been cleaved open by a bout of lightning.
Quranic inscriptions at Chaukhandi.
Chaukhandi, which is located a few hundred metres from the funerary complex of Ashtoor, contains the tombs of Sufi saints from the Nimatullah lineage who were the spiritual advisers of Ahmed Shah Wali Bahmani and his descendants.
A domed chamber inside Chaukhandi which is located a few hundred metres from the funerary complex of Ashtoor and contains the tombs of Sufi saints from the Nimatullah lineage who were the spiritual advisers of Ahmed Shah Wali Bahmani and his descendants.