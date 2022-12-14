  • Dakshinachitra is a unique cross-cultural museum located along the Bay of Bengal some 25 kilometres south of Chennai.
  • It is a project of Madras Craft Foundation (MCF), a nonprofit organisation founded by Deborah Thiagarajan.
  • Buildings belonging to the 18th, 19th, and 20th centuries that are representative of the generic styles of a region and of a community have been reconstructed in Dakshinachitra.
  • Dakshinachitra also curates a rich variety of folk art through special State and thematic festivals, bringing in troupes and artisans from various regions of the country.