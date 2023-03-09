  • February 2023 marked 150 years of trams on Kolkata’s streets.
  • Kolkata was the first Indian city to have trams.
  • Even as the 150th birthday celebrations kicked off in Kolkata, the number of tram routes in the city is steadily decreasing.
  • The issues plaguing trams are lack of maintenance, traffic congestion caused by trams, and their slowness as a mode of transport.
  • The West Bengal Transport Corporation has created several projects to make trams cool again and not just be figments of nostalgia.