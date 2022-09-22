  • The exhibition titled  Woman is as Woman Does, curated by art critic Nancy Adajania, features 27 Indian women artists.
  • The artworks, created using several types of media, narrate the story of the feminist movement, marking its milestones.
  • The works are in distinctly different styles, with contemporary art mixed with traditional tribal designs.
  • They celebrate female gaze and female agency.
  • Some of the featured artists are  Sosa Joseph, Nilima Sheikh, Sheba Chhachhi, Aqui Thami and others.